Global Nitinol-Based Medical Devices Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Nitinol-based medical devices are made of nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium. The use of nitinol-based stents and guidewires has improved procedural outcome.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nitinol-based Medical Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nitinol SMAs have a high level of super-elasticity and are used in hip replacements. They are also used in medical implants like vascular stents, transcatheter heart valve, vascular closure implants, neurovascular closure implants, neurovascular clot pullers, devices and flow diverters, vena cava filters, orthopedic anchors, and atrial fibrillation devices.

Nitinol-based stents are gaining popularity because they are used in carotid artery surgery, arteries in kidney and limbs, aorta in the abdomen or chest, and close off aortic tears.

The majority of the patient pool highly prefers hospitals over other healthcare units because they perform a large number of stents placement procedures such as the nitinol-based medical device placement. These stents are highly adopted by physicians because they reduce the patient recovery time and provide improved outcome than other invasive procedures.

The worldwide market for Nitinol-based Medical Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott

Boston Scientific

TERUMO

C. R. Bard

Cordis

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Biotronik

Stryker

JOTEC

Lombard Medical

Acandis

ELLA-CS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stents

Guidewires

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vascular

Orthopedic & Dental

Other

