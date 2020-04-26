Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure of molecular biology techniques such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction and others. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics and molecular diagnostics.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification has provided information to forensic scientists based on downstream analysis and power to individualize biological evidence to match the criminal. Biological evidence such as blood and hair follicles are collected and stored helping forensic investigators to take out nucleic acid for analysis.

In addition, mRNA isolation and purification, RNA isolation and purification, plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, and PCR clean up. Nucleic acid isolation helps in processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss ad degradation and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness.

It also helps in purification of nucleic acid. Column based, reagent based, magnetic bead based and others are some important technology used in nucleic acid isolation and purification. These are used by hospitals, pharmaceuticals, academic research, diagnostic centers, biotechnology companies and food testing and laboratories.

The global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F.Hoffmann-La-Roche

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Bioline

Biotechrabbit

BioWORLD

Danaher

Epicentre

Hamilton

New England Biolabs

Omega Bio-tek

Promega

Qiagen

Sigma-Aldrich

Takara Bio

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: DNA Isolation and Purification, RNA Isolation and Purification

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Research, Others

