Logistics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment till 2025

Global Logistics Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % from 2019 to reach USD 1524.5 Billion by the year 2025. Logistics is a business to control, execute, and plan the development of material, capital, and administration. Co-ordinations is a piece of production network the executives that controls, actualizes, and designs the viable and proficient stream of merchandise, data, and administrations between the purpose of cause and purpose of utilization. The co-ordination’s advertise incorporates every one of the exercises of the store network, for example, transportation, client benefit, stock administration, stream of data, and request preparing. Some different exercises of the production network are warehousing, material taking care of, obtaining, bundling, data and support, among others. Interest for co-ordinations arrangements is a lot higher in the B2B area and is foreseen to keep ascending throughout the following couple of years.

Major market players in the Logistics Market are C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, FedEx Corp., XPO Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., DHL International GmbH, DSV Global Transports and Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Schenker AG, DTDC Express Ltd, and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and North America is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia are the major industries in Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. China is the largest Logistics Market in the region due to a huge population in the country and the presence of a large manufacturing base.

SWOT Analysis of Logistics Market

Strength:

Technological Advancements in Logistics Market

Favorable government trade policies

Weakness:

High inventory cost

Low warehousing space

Opportunities:

Developing economies and investments in emerging regions

Increasing in global trade activities of the developing economies

Threats:

Logistics Security and Safety Issues

The Global Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of mode of Transport, by end use and by region. On the basis of Mode of Transport, the Market is segmented as Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways of which roadways segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period and are expected to grow with highest CAGR.

By Mode of Transport

*Railways

*Airways

*Roadways

*Waterways

By End Use

*Telecommunication

*Trade and Transportation

*Government and Public Utilities

*Healthcare

*Manufacturing

*Retail

*Media and Entertainment

*Banking and Financial Services

*Information Technology

*Others

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

