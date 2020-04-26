Mechanical Computer-Aided Design (MCAD) Market Global Demand 2018-2023

MCAD is a CAD software used for mechanical designs. The software provides vector-based graphics for drafting or raster graphics for showing the overall appearance of designed objects.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market by product type and applications/end industries.

High demand for cloud-based MCAD software will be a key trend for market growth. The demand for cloud-based MCAD software solutions is increasing in the market due to advantages such as vast space for data storage, ease of access, flexibility, and security.

The global Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autodesk

Dassault Syst Mes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

Altair

Cadonix

FreeCAD

IronCAD

Kubotek

Nemetschek

Anosoft

Caddie Software

Menhirs

AriCAD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cloud-based, On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Industrial Machinery Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace And Defense Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Others

