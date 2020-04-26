Mexican Insulated Panels Market Analysis and Forecast 2017-2022 | Top Key Players- Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV,etc

Mexican Insulated Panels Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Insulating panels are high-performance building materials used in the construction of walls, roof, floors, cold rooms, and refrigerated vehicles bodies. The insulating panels replace the conventional stick frame construction. These panels are manufactured by sandwiching a rigid foam insulation material, such as polyurethane and polystyrene, between two panels of the wooden structure. The lamination process is done using industrial adhesive, which helps to bind the rigid foam insulation material to the wooden structure. Insulating panels offer advantages such as better energy management, improved durability, economical, faster construction, fire resistance, and acoustical & vibration control.

Surge in urbanization and globalization is a major factor that drives the demand for Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers. Furthermore, increase in requirement for refrigerated vehicles and cold storage containers utilized for shipping food fueled the demand for insulated panels for prefabricated covers. However, vulnerability to damage by insect nests and moisture that may cause leaks may hinder the market growth. The eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to provide growth opportunities for the insulated panels market for prefabricated covers.

The Mexican insulated panels market for prefabricated covers is segmented on the basis of foam type, skin material, end-user industry, and region. Foam types studied in this market are polyurethane foam, polystyrene, and others. Based on skin materials, the market is divided into steel-steel, steel-cardboard, steel-vinyl ester, cardboard-cardboard, and others. The end-user industries analyzed in this report are construction and cold storage. Based on region, the market is analyzed across northern sector, central Mexico, southern Mexico, and rest of Mexico.

Top Key Players:

Major player analyzed in this report are Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV, Fanosa, S.A. de C.V., Thermopanel, Isocindu S.A. de C.V., and Kingspan Group plc.

Key Market Segments

By Foam Type

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene

Others

By Skin Material

Steel-Steel

Steel-Cardboard

Steel-Vinyl Ester

Cardboard-Cardboard

Others

By End-user Industry

Construction

Malls

Warehouses

Schools

Cold Storage

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

