Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Global Share 2018-2023

Intravenous access and drug administration is a critical and hazardous procedure with numerous complications during and post IV access. Needle-free IV connectors reduce the risk of most critical complications and aid in patient compliance.

Needle-free IV catheters are utilized in aspiration and infusion procedures, where it is connected to the end of vascular catheter and enable access of the catheters. Needle-free IV catheters are needleless devices utilized for the connection of syringes, administration sets, and IV catheters.

This report focuses on the Needle-Free IV Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cancer patients are administered several strong medications through intravenous injections or infusions when they undergo chemotherapy. This results in an increased demand for safe and precise healthcare medical devices to conduct safe administration of drugs and solutions, which in turn, boosts the adoption of needle-free IV connectors. These connectors help in reducing the bloodstream infection and minimizes occlusions.

The worldwide market for Needle-Free IV Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Baxter International

B. Braun

BD

CareFusion

Corporation

ICU Medical

Nexus Medical

RyMed Technologies

Vygon

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Positive, Negative, Neutral

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Clinic

Chapter 1, to describe Needle-Free IV Connectors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Needle-Free IV Connectors, with sales, revenue, and price of Needle-Free IV Connectors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Needle-Free IV Connectors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Needle-Free IV Connectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Needle-Free IV Connectors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

