Nuclear Waste Management Market Global Share 2018-2023

High-level waste (HLW) created due to the use of nuclear reactors has been identified as a major issue globally. Unlike industrial waste, the hazards associated with nuclear waste, such as its radioactivity, do weaken with time.

The used nuclear fuel left after it has spent over 3 years in reactors, generating heat to produce electricity, is the most significant HLW produced during nuclear generation. A majority of nuclear waste management strategies are therefore targeted at disposing of high-level waste.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Nuclear Waste Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Nuclear Waste Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Nuclear waste usually refers to materials or residues left after the burning of nuclear fuel in reactors. These residues mainly comprise radioactive materials that can cause acute radiation sickness. The rapidly growing population and the subsequently rising electricity demand, increasing dependence on fossil fuel, and increasing awareness regarding alternative energy sources are the key drivers of the global nuclear waste management market.

The global Nuclear Waste Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Nuclear Waste Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Areva SA

Veolia Environment Services

Bechtel Corporation

US Ecology

Augean

BHI Energy

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co.

Stericycle, Inc.

Waste Control Specialists, LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Low Level Waste, Intermediate Level Waste, High Level Waste

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Boiling Water Reactors, Gas Cooled Reactors, Pressurized Water Reactors, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors, Others

