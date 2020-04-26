Slag Cement Market Growth Drivers, Restraints, Revenue & Demand Analysis 2025

In 2018, the global slag cement market size was valued at USD xx million and estimated to project to USD xx million by 2025, accounting a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period. Its value growth is forecast to be significantly higher, with an average growth of up to x% over in the coming years.

Also an additional incentive is charged as the spread of the regulations and charges are aimed at protecting the environment. But there is always a motive to transform a cost source into a revenue generating source.

As a result of combined search for avoidance of unwanted landfills disposals and opportunities to create useful revenue, sub markets are formed. The status of the by-product is considered track different from the status of waste product. Thus many industries try to maximize the use of these by products. These parameters are set by a different panel on regulatory system, they have been given special attention in the EC Waste Framework Directive. Where the steel industry has succeeded in having ferrous slag listed as by product and not as waste product. Due to the innovative technology developments and synergies with other industries, the steel industries by products recovery rate in last 20 years.

The market is witnessing the largest application for ferrous slag which is primarily placed in the cement manufacturing sector. Ground slag cement by end use and Portland Clicker replacement was projected more than 40% of overall global ferrous slag production volume in 2017. The second major application is road agregates, which is approximately a one third.

Followed by internal recycling using up for nearly 10% of the global ferrous slag production volume in 2017. Due to its high value/ tonne, the value share of cement manufacture is forecast to use for over 86%. The trading of slag and aggregates including projects slag supply and consumption data by end-use is one of a significant slag producing countries. It supremely analyses the complex and changing regulatory framework governing the marketing of slag, and also offers the potential technology forecast of the detailed industry structure across the major regions in the market.

Leading players of the global slag cement market include Cemex, Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge, CRH, Buzzi Unicem, Italcementi, Cimpor, Votorantim, US Concrete, Shanghai Jiangong Engineering Material, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Southeast Cement Corporation, West China Cement Limited, and Cahina Energy & Engineering Group.

The global slag cement market types is segmented into several classifications including product, end-use/applications, and regional scope. Based on the product, slag cement market is categorized by Low Heat Cement, Sulphates resisting cement, blast furnace slag cement, high alumina cement, while cement, coloured cement, and pozzolanic cement. Furthermore, on the basis of end user applications, the slag cement market is divided into residential buildings, industrial buildings, and commercial buildings. Geographically, the market is widely range to North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Heat Cement

Sulphates resisting cement

Blast Furnace Slag Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Coloured cement

Pozzolanic Cement

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Buildings

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Slag Cement Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global slag cement market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

