Smart Contact Lenses Market Growing Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2026

A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development.

They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.

Sensimed AG

Google

Samsung

Sony

PEGL

The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.

Segment by Type, the Smart Contact Lenses market is segmented into:

Disposable Type

Frequent Replacement Type

Segment by Application:

Medical Field

Military Field

Social Entertainment

This report focuses on Smart Contact Lenses volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Contact Lenses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

