Warehouse Robotics Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2025

Warehouse Robotics Market is the deployment of robotics in the warehouse to perform functions such as pick-place, packaging, transportation, packaging, and palletizing. The integration of warehouse and robotics technology has helped ensure that there is accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. The global warehouse robotics Industry was valued at $3,041 million in 2018. The warehouse robotics Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% and is forecast to reach $6,471 million by 2025.

The global warehouse robotics Market is largely driven by the increased demand for automation due to the prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology. However, the global warehouse robotics Industry is restrained by factors such as initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, the threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users.

The global warehouse robotics Industry is segmented based on the type of robot, function, end user, and geography. On the basis of the type of robot, it is classified into SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, mobile, cartesian, and stationery articulated robots. Mobile robots are the most dominant robot used in 2018, followed by articulated robots. Stationery articulated robots provide greater skill in performing tasks and have more degrees of freedom than any other robot. Stationery articulated robots and gantry robots will lose its dominance due to a surge in the use of mobile robots. The major factor for the surge in mobile robots is due to it being smart and autonomous. Stationery articulated robots are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% whereas mobile robots are expected to grow at 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth of these robots will be due to growth in the e-commerce, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industry.

On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, assemblingdissembling, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of transportation is due to growth in mobile robots and increase in application in various industries such as e-commerce, food & beverage, metal & machinery, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

On the basis of the end user, it is divided into e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, electronics & electrical, metal, pharmaceuticals, and others. E-commerce holds the maximum share of warehouse robotics, followed by the automotive industry. Warehouse robotics will grow the fastest in the food & beverage industry at a CAGR of 12% and will rank second with regards to the share of warehouse robotics, which will take over the automotive industry. The reasons for growth in the food & beverage industry in Asia-Pacific & Europe are the increase in deployment of robots in packaging, palletizing, and transportation.

Based on geography, the warehouse robotics Industry has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest user of warehouse robotics, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific will grow faster than North America with North America growing at a CAGR of 11.3% and Asia-Pacific at 12.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will dominate the warehouse robotics Industry due to growth in e-commerce, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and electronic & electrical industries.

The top investment pockets for the global warehouse robotics Industry have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the most dominant regional Industry for warehouse robotics, which accounted for $997 million in 2018. The North American warehouse robotics Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% and is forecast to reach $2.078 million by 2025. The U.S. was the largest Industry for warehouse robotics globally in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific Industry for warehouse robotics is largely driven by China, South Korea, and Japan, where e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already established.

Major market players in Warehouse Robotics Industry are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com, Inc., Yamaha Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG.

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Warehouse robotics industry Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the Warehouse robotics industry Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Warehouse robotics industry Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Battery Market growth.

Warehouse Robotics Industry Overview, By Type

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Mobile Robots

Gantry Robots

Stationery Articulated Robots

Warehouse Robotics Industry Overview, By Function

Pick & Place

Assemblingdissembling

Transportation

Packaging

Warehouse Robotics Industry Overview, By End-user

E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Warehouse Robotics Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

