5G Infrastructure Market Technology Advancement and Future Opportunities – Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology, MediaTek, NEC Corporation

Fifth generation or 5G is the latest generation to succeed the 4G, 3G, and 2G systems of cellular mobile communications. 5G infrastructure consists of enhanced mobile broadband with reduced latency and targets data rate, cost-reduction, energy saving, and higher system capacity. It is likely to witness better spectrum management, data segregation, and routing. 5G infrastructure would promote enhanced content delivery, assisted driving & transportation services, and remote healthcare & medical intervention. In addition to faster means of communication, 5G would significantly benefit those working into robotics, industry-automation, and IoT.

The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for high speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services. Furthermore, rising need for machine-to-machine communications for industrial applications and software implementation in communication network contribute to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial capital expenditure for the deployment of network architecture model may hamper the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Nonetheless, growing internet of things (IoT) technology would offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

NEC Corporation

Qorvo, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The report analyzes factors affecting 5G infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 5G infrastructure market in these regions.

GLOBAL 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

Others

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – By Application

automotive

energy and utilities

healthcare

intelligent buildings and infrastructures

industrial and home automation

consumer electronics

public safety and surveillance

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



