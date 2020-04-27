Artificial intelligence in Transportation Market 2019-27 huge growth by focuses on major players | AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft

The “Global Artificial intelligence in Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in transportation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application, process, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting artificial intelligence in transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012332013/sample

Key players profiled in the report include AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Aimotive, Third Space Auto Ltd., MOMENTA, and Xevo

Artificial intelligence in transportation helps the transportation companies to ensure public safety for their service. Artificial Intelligence in transportation makes use of various concepts like deep learning, computer vision, and context awareness to know the way the drivers handle their resources. The global artificial intelligence in the transportation market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of the autonomous vehicle. Various organizations are using AI in transportation solutions for data collection and decision making. The growing use of autonomous vehicles, and need to control the operational costs are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market whereas failure in performance is the major factor that is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the artificial intelligence in transportation industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market based on by offering, technology, application, and process. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial intelligence in transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012332013/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET – KEY PROCESS DYNAMICS

6. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – OFFERING

8. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – APPLICATION

10. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – PROCESS

11. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS T-2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MARKETING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AB VOLVO

13.2. AIMOTIVE

13.3. DAIMLER AG.

13.4. INTEL CORPORATION

13.5. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.6. MOMENTA

13.7. NVIDIA CORPORATION

13.8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

13.9. THIRD SPACE AUT-LTD.

13.10. XEVO

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012332013/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire