Automotive Sensors Market Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

The global automotive sensors market accounted to US$ 8.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16.73 Bn by 2027.



APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of Chinese automotive and sensors manufacturers. China is one of the prominent leaders in global electric vehicle development globally and ranks first in Asia Pacific region. Also, the country houses a number of automobile manufacturers, and in the current scenario, these Chinese automakers are making remarkable investments in order to procure advanced sensors. Pertaining to the fact this, the quest for advanced technologies among the Chinese mass is significant, the development of advanced sensors is also rapid as compared to other countries in the region.

This factor is heavily influencing the growth of sensors developed for automobiles in the country, which is substantially catalyzing the growth of automotive sensors market in Asia Pacific. Japan is another key influential country in Asia Pacific market for automotive sensors. This is due to the presence of huge number of sensors manufacturers constantly developing innovative products for various usage in automotive. Thus, the automotive sensors market is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region.

Some of the key players influencing the market are the list of companies for Automotive Sensors market are Analog Devices Inc.,Continental AG,Delphi Technologies PLC,Denso Corporation,Infineon Technologies AG,Melexis,NXP Semiconductor N.V.,On Semiconductor,Robert Bosch GmbH,Texas Instruments Inc.

The global automotive sensors market by type is segmented into LED sensor, image sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, MEMS, and others. The most prominent type in automotive sensors market accounted for position sensor segment which is due to significant demand for such sensors in automotive industry. LEDs held the second largest market in 2017, and is anticipated to lose its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Automotive Sensors Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Automotive Sensors Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Sensors industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Automotive Sensors market for the period of 2018 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SCAM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

