Chatbot Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2025

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic chatbot market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Factors such as penetration of internet users, the number of social media users, and the number of smartphones users have a profound influence over the penetration of the chatbot market during the past few years. Moreover, the factors are expected to continue to have a substantial impact over the market growth during the coming along with investment towards AI enabled CRM services, and the solution is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. According to a report published by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) in 2017, the European region with a total population of 839 million reported almost 79% of internet users in the region.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Chatbot Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience. With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of AI to have a noteworthy impact on the chatbot market

All the key industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, and others are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading its Chatbots solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities. The adoption of Chatbots is driven by the successful uses cases of AI which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. The nature of business is becoming very competitive and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on useful information and business analytics. Traditionally, business analytical tools were used to project sales from the data about events that were a week or month old. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology which learns in real time and provides recommendations based on patterns, businesses have a tremendous opportunity to apply AI in various processes to better understand the business environment and customers.

Rising trends in the adoption of voice enabled Chatbot

The emergence of advanced-driver-assistance systems like adaptive braking, self-parking, backup cameras, and automatic cruise control that further increase the passenger safety in the vehicles. Shared mobility services is another trend buzzing in the automobile ecosystem. A strong internet infrastructure coupled with cars that would be able to communicate with the rider and amongst each other regarding their availabilities and route mapping would form a trend in the upcoming few years. Highly advanced sensors are anticipated to be integrated into these vehicles for efficient communications to happen and therefore, these automotive electronic trends are anticipated to present good opportunities for the chatbot market players to cache in.

Chatbot Market – Usage Insights

Various organizations on their website use Chatbots for intelligent customer assistance and providing a personalized experience to the customers with efficient turnaround time. The Chatbot in sites is used for various applications such as answering the routine customer questions and monitoring brand perception by using engagement analytics and providing 24X7 assistance. The Chatbot for websites is used in multiple sectors such as retail & e-commerce, BFSI, and healthcare, travel & tourism among others. Chatbots are widely used to automate the repetitive, tedious tasks and reducing the number of errors generated thereby increasing the overall productivity, an example of this is slackbot which is integrated into websites for reporting bugs and is also capable of answering questions related to the business. Moreover, chatbot handles the load by conversing with multiple people at once and providing a personalized experience to each user and improving the overall efficiency of the company. Chatbots are also capable of sending customized notifications to users based on their needs, thereby helping in conveying updates to the customers related to the business and improving the customer experience.

Chatbot Market – Deployment Insights

The cloud-based deployment is different from on-premise deployment software in one critical way. The company hosts the entire process and management of software within the enterprise in an on-premise environment, whereas, in the cloud, a third-party provider arrange and manage entire activities for the enterprise. The benefit of third-party providers permit the companies to pay on the basis of requirement and effectively scale up or down subject to the requirement of the user, overall usage, and growth of the company. The cloud-based uses exploit virtual technology in order to host the applications of enterprises offsite. Therefore, it is largely adopted by small and medium enterprises. Deployment of cloud eliminates capital related overheads, the feature of data back up on a regular basis is available, and also the companies are entitled to pay only for the resources they utilize. It is feasible for the enterprises which plan an expeditious expansion at a global scale, as the cloud has greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort.

Chatbot Market – Strategic Insights

Strategic partnership with technology companies to help them in intelligence engagement of the customers was observed as the most adopted strategy in global chatbot market.

2019: Artificial Solutions signed a partnership agreement with Deloitte. According to the agreement the Deloitte professionals would be able to use Artificial Solutions’ conversational AI platform, Teneo to cater to the increasing demand for natural language applications. This would help the company to gain a stronger position in the chatbot market.

2018: CX Company announced an investment of 4 Mn Euro to support its Digital Customer Engagement Technology Business in Europe. This investment is aimed to expand the sales of the company in the core European markets and gain a significant share of the chatbot market.

2018: Avaya Holdings Corp expanded its partnership with Verint Systems Inc. with the aim of introducing cloud deployments for Avaya Workforce Engagement Management and improving customer experience through operational intelligence in contact center. This is expected to help the company gain a competitive position in the chatbot market

GLOBAL CHATBOT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Chatbot Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Chatbot Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Chatbot Market – By Usage

Website

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

Global Chatbot Market – By End-User

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Tourism

Others

Global chatbot market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



