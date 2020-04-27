Cider Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2018 – 2025

Global Cider Market was valued at USD 9.81 Billion in the year 2017. Global Cider Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 15.84 Billion. European region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the North American Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like U.K, U.S holds the notable Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

The major market Players in Cider Market are Aston Manor Brewery Company Limited, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, C&C Group Plc, Brannland Cider, Distell Group Ltd., Halewood International Holdings Plc, Carlsberg A/S, Heineken Holding NV, The Boston Beer Company Inc. and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in research report.

SWOT Analysis of Cider Market

Strength

Tapped the young generation

Growing need for low-level alcohol beverages

Rising demand for gluten-free and distinct flavors products

Weakness

High sugar content

Inadequate supply of quality raw materials

Opportunity

Emerging Market in developing countries

Improved and attractive Packaging

Increasing demand for variety flavors

Threats

Increased Competition from beer companies

By product, Apple flavor segment holds the highest Market share among fruit flavor and Perry in 2016 with fruit flavored cider expected to grow at highest CAGR in near future.

On the other hand, On-Trade segment by distribution channel types for this Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. The Off-Trade segment holds the substantial Market share because of its large availability across regions.

Cider Market Overview By Product

Apple flavored

Fruit Flavored

Perry

Cider Market Overview By Packaging

Draught

Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Others

Cider Market Overview By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Cider Market Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

