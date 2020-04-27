Cyber Insurance Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global Cyber Insurance Market was valued at USD 5.06 Billion in the year 2017. Global Cyber Insurance Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.28% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 32.78 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, U.S. is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

The major Market Players in Cyber Insurance Market are American International Group Inc., Chubb Limited, XL Group Limited, Beazley PLC, Allianz Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group (Other 13 companies information is provided in research report). Growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the business network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers in recent years.

The Financial Institution segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period. The Financial institute holds the largest share because it includes banking and investment companies who have the high risk of cyber-attacks.

On the other hand, Large Scale Enterprises Market for Cyber Insurance is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. Large-scale enterprises hold the largest Market share because enterprise risk transfer is more as compared to small-medium enterprises.

By Type

First-Party Coverage

Third-Party Coverage

By Company Size

Small-Medium Scale Enterprise ($2.7 Million to $1 Billion)

Large Scale Enterprise ($1.4 Billion and above)

By End-User Market

Financial Institutes

Retail

Healthcare

Professional and Business services

Manufacturing

Information Technology and services

Others

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

