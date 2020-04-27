DevOps Outsourcing Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | SwitchFast, Liaison Technologies, TechMD, ServerCentral, TruAdvantage, Netcom Solutions, Stratalux, IT Force, IT Svit, TPX Communications

Global DevOps Outsourcing Service Market Growth 2019-2024

The term DevOps originates from development and operations, both combined to create the concept DevOps. The software development process includes aspects such as collaboration, automation, communication, measurement, and integration of information technology professionals and software developers. DevOps is a combination of various practices with the help of different technological tools and technologies. The emergence of DevOps has evolved from the concepts of “agile operations” and “agile system administration.”

Increased usage and rapid adoption of technologically enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets favor use of applications. One of the major primary driver of the DevOps certification service market is growing demand for application development.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DevOps Outsourcing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SwitchFast, Liaison Technologies, TechMD, ServerCentral, TruAdvantage, Netcom Solutions, Stratalux, IT Force, IT Svit, TPX Communications, TO THE NEW, Cuelogic., Huawei

This study considers the DevOps Outsourcing Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Project Management

Business Management

Information Technology

Risk Management

Training

Consulting

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DevOps Outsourcing Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DevOps Outsourcing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DevOps Outsourcing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DevOps Outsourcing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DevOps Outsourcing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global DevOps Outsourcing Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global DevOps Outsourcing Service by Players

4 DevOps Outsourcing Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global DevOps Outsourcing Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SwitchFast

11.2 Liaison Technologies

11.3 TechMD

11.4 ServerCentral

