E-bike Market is expected to increase significantly over the period 2019-2027 | Continental AG, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch, SHIMANO

The “Global E-bike Market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global E-bike market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the E-bike market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class and mode. The global E-bike market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-bike market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the E-bike market.

The global E-bike market is segmented on the basis of battery type, motor type, class and mode. Based on battery type the market is segmented as lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer and lead acid. On the basis the motor type the market is segmented as hub motor and mid motor. On the basis of class the market is segmented as class-I, class-Ii and class-Iii.Based on mode the market is segmented as pedal assist mode and throttle mode.

Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

An electric bicycle known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. An e-bike has a small engine to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality-bikes use rechargeable batteries.

The E-bike market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing concerns about traffic congestion, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce emission level, growing bicycle tourism industry boosts the market growth. However, underdeveloped aftermarket services, technological challenges and unplanned infrastructure in developing countries are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

