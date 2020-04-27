E-commerce Payment Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2025

The Global e-commerce payment market is expected to grow from US$ 24.26 Bn in 2017 to US$ 64.69 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2025.

E-commerce payment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising preference for making online payments due to the availability of several payment methods. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones and availability of internet is also propelling the e-commerce payment market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of banking population and digitalization, the e-commerce payment market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of E-Commerce Payment market based by type, industry vertical and geography.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global E-commerce Payment Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Insights



APAC is recognized as the leading region throughout the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing countries such as South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia among others. These countries are witnessing a high growth in their population, resulting in growth of e-commerce payment market. The e-commerce industry of the region is blooming with increasing penetration of internet as well as high adoption of smartphones and tablets. Also, the governments of emerging economies are taking initiatives for improving the banking population thus, providing better platform to online payment industry. Recently, a shift has been noticed wherein, consumers across APAC are preferring to pay online via alternative payment methods such as e-wallets, bank transfers and credit & debit cards. The increasing use of these payment methods is expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of payment gateways in e-commerce industry during the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to further propel the demand for e-commerce payment market in APAC region.

Company Profiles · PayPal Holdings, Inc. · Amazon Payments, Inc. · CCBill, LLC · WePay Inc. · Alipay · Visa, Inc. · MasterCard Incorporated · Stripe Inc. · American Express Company · UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

Business Model in Retail remains untapped in Middle East region thus offering huge potential for industry players



Digital payments in the Middle East are at a breaking point as regulations, culture and technology witness paradigm shifts, opening the door for innovative companies to disrupt the oldest payment ecosystems. More than 80% of brick-and-mortar retail payments and 65% of e-commerce payments are still made in cash, and smartphone adoption exceeds 100% in several countries. Mobile penetration in the MEA region is on the verge of a new era that is driven by evolving consumer behavior, rapid industrialization, government ambitions, and changing economic condition. The opportunities have been identified in the growth in data access and revenues, which are becoming substantial and growing strongly; and also in digital payment services. This is being validated by the fact that the smartphone penetration in the region is greater than 65%. In addition, more than two-thirds of the population use the Internet, with penetration in the U.A.E. and Qatar exceeding 90%. The region has a substantial population of wealthy individuals with an appetite for luxury goods.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global E-Commerce Payment market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in E-Commerce Payment market landscape are listed below-

2018: PayPal announced the extension of its partnership agreement with eBay. Through this agreement eBay continue to promote and accept PayPal Credit through marketplace platform.

2018: Alipay announced the launch itself in 20 European countries at the end of this year. The company signed contracts with over 40 digital wallets companies and 100 banks across Europe.

2018: Visa, Inc. announced the extension of its partnership with PayPal to Canada, for accelerating the implementation of reliable, secure, and appropriate mobile and digital payments for merchants and consumers.

Global E-Commerce Payment Market Segmentation

By Type

Credit Card

Debit Card

Digital Payment/ E-Wallet

Net Banking

Gift Cards

Others

By Industry

Fashion

Electronics & Media

Food & Personal Care

Furniture and Appliances

Service Industry

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



This post was originally published on Info Street Wire