Europe Food Robotics Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe food robotics market reached $251.6 million in 2018 and will grow at 10.3% annually over 2019-2026, representing the second largest regional market during the forecast years.

Europe Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.

Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Delta Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on payload, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Low Payload

• Medium Payload

• High Payload

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Packaging and Repacking

• Pick and Place

• Processing

• Cutting and Slicing

• Others

Based on end-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Dairy Products

• Meat and Seafood

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Fruits and Vegetable

• Brewery and Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following listed national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

