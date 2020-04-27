Green Building Material Market Trends, Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2022

Green building also known as green construction is practice and application of processes that are environment friendly and efficient throughout a building’s life cycle. The construction industry is responsible for maximum of resource consumption and emissions thereby degrading the environment. The green building, can be used as tool to build with objective of sustainable development. Green building reduces the global warming effect, improves air and water quality, lower operating cost and improve the health of the occupants.

Market Dynamics

The market size for green building material at present is $171,475 million and is expected to reach more than 300 million by 2022. The materials used in green building address issues like climate change, atmospheric pollution, loss of biodiversity.These materials are recyclable and enhance production environment and quality of life.The insulation segment dominated the global green building interior products market with more than half the revenue share.The USA, Australia and European countries are most driven by green factors. Client demand, corporate commitments and lower operating costs are top three driving green building activities.

Market segmentation

The global green building materials market is segmented as follows:

Based on Product Type

o Exterior Products (windows, roofing, doors)

o Interior Products (Floorings, Insulation, solar products)

Based on Application

o Residential buildings

o Non-residential building (hospitals, commercial and office)

Based on Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

Regional /Geographic Analysis

Asia- Pacific is leading the market, followed by Europe. Brazil accounts for three-fifth share in LAMEA green building materials market.India is growing at faster rate in Asia -Pacific region while France accounts for about 11% share in Europe green building market.

Opportunities

The growing concern of environmental safety, water wastage and conservation of natural resources fuels the need of global green building materials market. Home and work environment impacts an individual health and wellbeing. Also, customer inclination towards aesthetically pleasing green buildings that look appealing helps alleviate both physical and mental problems. So, growing concern towards sustainability towards environment and various regulations imposed by government and non-governmental institutions are driving force for green building material market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent market players are Alumasc Group Plc(UK), Amvik Systems(Canada), BASF SE(Germany), Bauder Limited(UK), Forbo International SA(Switzerland) and Owen Cornins (U.S).

