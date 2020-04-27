Green Technology & Sustainability Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Green Technology & Sustainability refers to technologies that are environmentally friendly Energy efficiency, health and safety concerns, recycling, renewable resources, and more all go into the making of a green product or technology. The increasing awareness about environmental concerns has driven the growth of this market. The rising consumer and industrial interest for using clean energy resources are enhancing the adoption of green technology and sustainability solutions and services. The increasing adoption towards healthy environment and day to day sustainability of consumers increases the demand for green technology solutions throughout the world. Green technology offers less effective climatic changes and pollution which enable healthy atmosphere for living beings. Furthermore, consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle and adoption of reusable products will enhance the growth of Green technology & sustainable market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Green Technology & Sustainability market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share generating region in the global green technology and sustainability market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as consumer awareness towards healthy lifestyle and adoption of reusable products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Green Technology & Sustainability market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
General Electric
IBM
Microsoft
Enablon
Enviance
Sensus
Taranis
Trace Genomics
Lo3 Enegry
Consensys
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence & Analytics
Digital Twin
Cloud Computing
Security
Blockchain
By Application:
Carbon Footprint Management
Green Building
Water Purification
Water Leak Detection
Fire Detection
Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring
Crop Monitoring
Forest monitoring
Weather Monitoring & Forecasting
Air & Water Pollution Monitoring
Sustainable Mining & Exploration
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Green Technology & Sustainability Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
