Grip Seal Bag Market (4.4% CAGR) : Global Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2019-2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Grip Seal Bag Market Outlook: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″delivers detailed overview of the global grip seal bag market in terms of market segmentation by end use industry, material, product type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The innovations in grip seal bags with availability of re-sealable packs, easy-opening, stand-up pouches, fine finishes and colors ranging from transparent bags to opaque bags and smaller pack sizes is expected to result in high product usability and demand with a huge end use industry base. The elevated demand of food and beverages has positively triggered the product demand owing to their flexible nature. The bags find the wide range of applications on the back of their easy, quick and secure way to access, sell and store the products. Additionally, these bags are available in around 70 sizes within which there are approximately 6 grades which can be easily opened by pulling apart the seal and then pressing back the seal securely to close them, making them preferential choice for reusing and resealing.

This huge area of application coupled with constant ongoing improvements are expected to boost the market growth by a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period i.e.2019-2027. The market is segmented by end use industry, material, and product type. The end use segment is further segmented into chemical and petrochemical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food and beverages, industrial retail, manufacturing and automobile, out of which, the food and beverages segmented is expected to have leading market shares. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to generate huge demand on the back of industrial expansion in developing countries.

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have leading share in the market revenue owing to the increment in industrialization and rapid urbanization. Europe has major share in production and export of bags as European manufacturers export the bags to Middle East, Asia-Pacific and North America.

Innovations and Investment in the product development

The latest innovations in the manufacturing industry has resulted in the invention of modified atmosphere packaging, commonly known as (MAP) which is able to resist both oxygen and water penetration.

Prevalence of Rise in the demand from the end use industries

The rising demand for grip seal bags from the various end use industries will fuel the market growth as the bags have versatile use from food industry to jewelry and accessories industry.

Prevalence of Low Product cost

The economic cost of the product even for the bags that are customized or are highly innovated is anticipated to increase the market growth since the bags have high product usability and application coupled with lost price.

Technology Advancement

The increasing urbanization leads to high waste generation which further increases the demand for leveraging the advanced technology for converting waste to energy.

Environmental Concerns will move the plastic bags away from the market

Environmental and water pollution concerns growing from non-biodegradable plastic grip seal bags and pouches are anticipated to adversely impact the market growth. The encouraging use of alternative biodegradable packaging materials for instance paper bags will hamper the market share.

Government Regulations on the production methods of plastic bags

The regulations and the restrictions laid by the governments are anticipated to backlash the growth of grip seal bag market owing to the restrictions on usage of coloring agents, manufactured bag size, production of multilayered packaging material.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global grip seal bag market which includes company profiling of CFN Packaging Group Limited, Grays Packaging Ltd, DUO Packaging, Flexopack, Century Art, 3A Manufacturing, Elliott Packaging and other prominent players.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global grip seal bag market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

