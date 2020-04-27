High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market Outlook and Future Scope | Registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025

High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global HDI PCB market was valued at $9,491.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,258.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.

A high-density interconnect (HDI) is a fastest growing technology used in the printed circuit board (PCB), which have higher wiring density per unit as compared to the conventional circuit boards. These HDI PCBs have finer lines and spaces (? 100 ?m), smaller vias (? 150 ?m), and capture pads (? 400 ?m). Moreover, HDI PCBs have a relatively higher connection pad density over conventional PCBs that is over 20 pads/cm2. Hence, they are widely adopted in the consumer electronics sector and have a high growth potential in the automotive industry.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global HDI PCB market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017-2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018-2025.

The report includes the study of the global HDI PCB market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The market is segmented based on end user and application. Based on end user, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into smartphone & tablet, laptop & PC, smart wearables, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TTM Technologies, Unimicron, AT&S, Ibiden Group, SEMCO, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Tripod Technology Corp., DAP Corporation and Meiko.

Key Benefits for HDI PCB Market:

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global HDI PCB market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

HDI PCB Key Market Segments:

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Application

Smartphone & Tablet

Laptop & PC

Smart Wearables

Others

Key Market Players Profiled

Siemens AG

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Unimicron

AT&S

Ibiden Group

SEMCO

Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp.

Tripod Technology Corp.

DAP Corporation

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: HDI PCB Market, By End-User

5: HDI PCB Market, By Application

6: HDI PCB Market, By Region

7: Company Profiles

