Nutraceutical Products Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2019-2026

Global Nutraceutical Products Market is valued approximately USD 248.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nutraceutical Products are derived from sources such as plant, animal, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the basic nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as dietary supplements, food, beverages, animal nutrition, and personal care products. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, confectionary and dairy products, is increasing the demand of the market. The rising awareness about better dietary choices, the rising aging population, and the growing number of chronic diseases is augmenting the demand for Nutraceutical Products. Rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry will boost the growth of global Nutraceutical Products market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Nutraceutical Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and a surge in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nutraceutical Products Market across North American region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Kraft Heinz Company
The Hain Celestial Group
Conagra
General Mills
Kellogg’s
Nestlé
Nature’s Bounty
Amway
Hero Group
Barilla
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Food
Beverages
Dietary Supplements
By Distribution Channel:
Conventional Stores
Speciality Store
Drugstore & Pharmacies
By Source:
Proteins & Amino Acids
Probiotics
Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts
Fiber & Speciality Carbohydrates
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Vitamins
Prebiotics
Carotenoids
Minerals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Nutraceutical Products Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
