Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market 2019 Growth Analysis and Forecasting with Major Players are Afimilk, BouMatic, Connecterra, Cowlar

The Smart Collar Tags for Cow market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Remote cattle monitoring empowers the cattle owners to efficiently monitor their cattle and be aware of any health problems of the cattle such as cows. The smart collars for cow empowers the cattle owners with remote health monitoring technology. This leads to quicker corrective actions taken by the owners of the cattle herd. The smart collar tags for cows are devices that operate on a cloud-based software that tracks data collected by the gateways and provides with useful analysis tools for herd tracking. Stolen cattle can be traced easily with the use of small collar tags.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Afimilk, BouMatic, Connecterra, Cowlar, CowManager, HerdInsights, Lely, Moocall, Quantified AG, SCR Dairy

Rising needs for cattle safety is anticipated to be one of the primary driving factors for the smart collar tags for cow market in the coming years. Besides, growing cases of cow stealing is further enabling growth in the smart collar tags for cow market. Significant costs associated with smart collar tags poses a challenge to the growth of the smart collar tags for cow market. Further, increasing investments in the development of remote monitoring and radio-based tracking technologies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the smart collar tags for cow market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Smart Collar Tags for Cow industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global smart collar tags for cow market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the smart collar tags for cow market is segmented into GPS based and radio based. On the basis of application, the smart collar tags for cow market is segmented into tracking, training, monitoring and others.

The global smart collar tags for cow market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

