Smart Fabrics For Sports And Fitness Market Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2022

Smart fabrics are fabrics that allow digital components such as small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. The development and discovery of advanced polymers coupled with miniaturization of electronic components are driving the market ahead. The miniaturization of electronic components combined with the discovery and development of advanced polymers is driving the market ahead. Breathability, waterproofing, heat and light sensibility are some features helping athletes to monitor and track their performance in real time. Parameters like heart rate, temperature, movement, respiration and muscle activity are captured for athletes in real time resulting in considerable improvement in their performance.

Market Dynamics

Sports and fitness monitor is one of the fastest growing market of smart fabrics. The design and development of elastomeric materials, thermoplastics and foams have lead to the development of fabrics with enhanced functionalities. This trend of rapid innovation and growth is expected to continue with the increased spending in R&D by major fabric manufacturers. Future looks bright for use of Smart Fabrics in the sports and fitness Market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on usage into garments, fitness trackers, and smartwatches. Many new segments are expected to emerge in the future.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of global smart fabrics market. In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Textronics, Marktek Inc., Interactivewear, Intelligent Clothing, Toray Industries, eonyx Corporation, Ohmatex ApS, Future-Shape, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, Performance Fibers, Schoeller Textil AG, Novanex, Smartex s.r.l.

