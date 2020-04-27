Smart Grid Networking Market by Segment, Service Category, Application, Industry Verticals, and Region – 2027

Market Overview:

The smart grid networking is the bi-directional flow of electricity and information. These networking solutions are useful for utility operators in forecasting the expected electricity demand for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes during peak hours. With the growing number of industries and consumers, power demand is expected to rise exponentially in the future and it will in turn create the need for efficient networking. Besides, shifting focus towards consumption of renewable energy across the globe is resulting in rapid replacement of traditional grids with smart grids and deployment of smart grid networking.

The smart grid networking market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing focus on renewable energy generation coupled with high demand for peak-hour electricity. Also, environmental concerns associated with non-renewable energy generation are likely to favor the growth of the smart grid networking market. However, associated high cost and cyber security are some challenges faced by the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, ongoing major up gradation of projects for installation of smart grids offer substantial opportunities for market players.

Smart grid networking Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Smart grid networking Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart grid networking market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart grid networking market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart grid networking market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart grid networking market in these regions.

Market Key Players:

The reports cover key developments in the smart grid networking market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart grid networking market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart grid networking in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart grid networking market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart grid networking companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Itron Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nokia

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Smart grid networking Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Smart grid networking Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Smart grid networking Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Smart grid networking Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Smart grid networking Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

