Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2026

Global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market is valued approximately USD 41.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Software-defined anything (SDx), is bound to encourage productivity growth through increased network access from a range of portable and traditional devices. It is a software system that controls different kinds of hardware – more specifically, making software more “in command” of multi-piece hardware systems and allowing for software control of a greater range of devices. Software-defined anything used for promoting the greater and enhanced used of software in controlling various types of hardware. Software-defined anything (SDx) provides agile and safe infrastructure, self-servicing capabilities, and data co relation. Consolidation, standardizing mission-critical applications and hybrid cloud are implemented in organizations with the help of SDX. Factors such as, growing uptake of digital transformation technologies, increasing data traffic, and reducing CAPEX and OPEX has driven the market over forecast period 0f 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure helping organizations in the region virtualize their IT infrastructure and facilitate advanced network management. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing uptake of digital transformation technologies and increasing data traffic would create lucrative growth prospects for the Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cisco
Dell EMC
HPE
IBM
VMware
Huawei
Juniper Networks
Microsoft
Nokia
Oracle
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Software-Defined Networking
Software-Defined Wide Area Network
Software-Defined Data Center
By End User:
Service Providers
Enterprises
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
