Specialty Insurance Market | Size | Trends |Growth Analysis | Share | Outlook |Forecast to 2026

There is no standard definition for specialty insurance, in this report, specialty insurance includes high-hazard insurance, non-standard general insurance, niche market segments, bespoke underwriting, and excess and surplus lines insurance. The leading manufactures mainly are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine and ACE&Chubb. UnitedHealthcare is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.63% in 2016. The next is AXA and Allianz.

UnitedHealthcare

AXA

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

China Life

XL Group

Argo Group

PICC

Munich Re

Hanover Insurance

Nationwide

CPIC

Assurant

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Zurich

Hudson

Ironshore

Hiscox

Manulife

RenaissanceRe Holdings

Mapfre

Selective Insurance

In 2019, the global Specialty Insurance market size was US$ 237.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 330.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Specialty Insurance market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Specialty Insurance business, the date to enter into the Specialty Insurance market, Specialty Insurance product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Specialty Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

