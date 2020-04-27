Waste Heat Boiler Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2027 -Nooter/Eriksen The Bosch Group Thermax Limited Thyssenkrupp

“Waste Heat Boiler Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market scope, segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account for US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

This Report encloses a comprehensive analysis of the market and data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Companies Mentioned:

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

In the future, the energy-efficient solutions would most likely to witness high demand. Waste heat boiler, an energy-efficient equipment are used to recover waste heat energy and can reduce future operating costs, capital investment, and utility systems costs.

The report “Waste Heat Boiler Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmentation, Regional Framework and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Waste Heat Boiler Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends.

GLOBAL WASTE HEAT BOILER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Temperature

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Source

Oil Engine Exhaust

Gas Engine Exhaust

Gas Turbine Exhaust

Incinerator Exit Gases

Kiln & Furnace Gases

Others

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By End-user

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Others

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Waste Heat Boiler” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Waste Heat Boiler” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Waste Heat Boiler” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Waste Heat Boiler” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

