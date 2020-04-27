Workforce Management Software Market Insights, Trends, Top Industry Players and Future Development Status Recorded during 2020-2026

The exclusive study on “Global Workforce Management Software Market” research reports published research report on added by leading provider DeepResearchReports.com

Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting.

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

It helps managers accurately and easily forecast staffing requirements across all customer-facing inbound, outbound, blended and back office resources. It also allows agents to manage their scheduling with tools for needs such as schedule trades and sequential shift bids.

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the workforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems. Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

