Worldwide Powered Surgical Instrument Market 2018: Market Landscape, Market Sizing and Forecast up to 2025

Powered Surgical Instrument Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global powered surgical instrument market was valued at $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Powered surgical instruments are complex surgical devices that are technologically advanced and require careful handling. The emergence of these powered surgical devices has addressed the burgeoning demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries and reducing the time required for a surgical procedure. It has now become the standard for non-invasive surgeries. Moreover, it not only helps surgeons with consistent performance and functionality but also causes less trauma to tissues and surrounding structures.

The factors that drive the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global powered surgical instrument market is segmented based on product, power source, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories.

Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators.

Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. Depending on power source, the market is categorized into battery-powered instruments, pneumatic instruments, and electric instruments. Based on application, it is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, plastic surgery, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Powered Surgical Instrument Market:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global powered surgical instrument market is provided in the report.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Powered Surgical Instrument Key Market Segments:

By Product

Handpieces

Drill Systems

Reamer Systems

Saw Systems

Stapler

Shavers

Others

Power Source & Controls

Batteries

Electric Consoles

Pneumatic Regulators

Accessories

Surgical Accessories

Electrical Accessories

By Power Source

Battery-Powered Instruments

Pneumatic Instruments

Electric Instruments

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

ENT Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Others

Key Market Players

AlloTech Co. Ltd.

Conmed Corporation

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

adeor medical

Smith & Nephew PLC

B. Braun

MicroAire

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Powered Surgical Instrument Market, By Product

5: Powered Surgical Instrument Market, By Power Source

6: Powered Surgical Instrument Market, By Application

7: Powered Surgical Instrument Market, By Geography

8: Company Profiles

