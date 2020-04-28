(2019-2025): Biodegradable Mulch Film Market | Competitive Analysis|Top Players| BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag

The report offers a brilliant, complete research study of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market. It takes into account market competition, segmentation, geographical expansion, regional growth, market size, and other factors that are important from a market expert’s point of view. Market players and stakeholders can use the information and data provided in the report to get sound understanding of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market and the industry as well. Market figures such as BPS, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price are accurately calculated with the use of advanced and reliable tools and sources. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled, keeping in view their recent developments, business strategies, market growth, market share, and other key factors.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Biodegradable Mulch Film market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Top Players of Biodegradable Mulch Film Market are Studied: BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen

Segmentation by Type: Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others

Segmentation by Application: Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Horticultural, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Biodegradable Mulch Film Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market develop in the mid to long term?

Research Methodology

Our research methodology comprises three steps. The first step focuses on exhaustive primary and secondary researches, where we collect information and data on the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market, the parent market, and the peer market. We then connect with industry experts across the value chain to validate our market sizing estimations, findings, and assumptions. The next step involves estimating the complete market size with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches. The last step is about the estimation of the market size of all of the segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and market breakup procedures.

Primary Sources

Our primary sources include but are not limited to key executives from important companies and organizations and top-level executives such as innovation and technology directors, marketing directors, VPs, and CEOs. We collect information and data from the supply as well as demand side of the global Biodegradable Mulch Film market.

Secondary Sources

As part of our secondary research, we gather key insights and information from company investor reports, annual earnings reports, press releases, government and company databases, directories, articles from recognized authors, certified journals and publications, white papers, investor presentation reports, and various other sources.

Table of Contents

1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Overview

1.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Starch-based

1.2.2 Starch Blend with PLA

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Biodegradable Mulch Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 BASF

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Novamont

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Organix Solutions

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 BioBag

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 BioBag Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Plastiroll

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 RKW Group

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Sunplac

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Iris Polymers

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Kingfa

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Biolegeen

4 Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Biodegradable Mulch Film Application/End Users

5.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Segment by Application

5.1.1 Fruits & Vegetables

5.1.2 Grains

5.1.3 Horticultural

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Forecast

6.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Starch-based Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Starch Blend with PLA Gowth Forecast

6.4 Biodegradable Mulch Film Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Forecast in Fruits & Vegetables

6.4.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Forecast in Grains

7 Biodegradable Mulch Film Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Biodegradable Mulch Film Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Biodegradable Mulch Film Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

