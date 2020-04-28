(2019-2025): Digital Textile Printing Ink Market | Competitive Analysis|Top Players| Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit

The report offers a brilliant, complete research study of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market. It takes into account market competition, segmentation, geographical expansion, regional growth, market size, and other factors that are important from a market expert’s point of view. Market players and stakeholders can use the information and data provided in the report to get sound understanding of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market and the industry as well. Market figures such as BPS, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price are accurately calculated with the use of advanced and reliable tools and sources. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled, keeping in view their recent developments, business strategies, market growth, market share, and other key factors.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Digital Textile Printing Ink market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Top Players of Digital Textile Printing Ink Market are Studied: Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical, Marabu, Dow Corning, EFI, Sensient, Magna Colours, Anajet, Print-Rite, Lanyu, Hongsam, INKBANK, TrendVision, INKWIN

Segmentation by Type: Reactive Dye Inks, Acidic Ink, Paint Ink, Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Segmentation by Application: Silk/Wool Textile, Nylon/Chemical Fiber Textile, Cotton Textile, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Digital Textile Printing Ink Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market develop in the mid to long term?

Research Methodology

Our research methodology comprises three steps. The first step focuses on exhaustive primary and secondary researches, where we collect information and data on the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market, the parent market, and the peer market. We then connect with industry experts across the value chain to validate our market sizing estimations, findings, and assumptions. The next step involves estimating the complete market size with the help of bottom-up and top-down approaches. The last step is about the estimation of the market size of all of the segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and market breakup procedures.

Primary Sources

Our primary sources include but are not limited to key executives from important companies and organizations and top-level executives such as innovation and technology directors, marketing directors, VPs, and CEOs. We collect information and data from the supply as well as demand side of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market.

Secondary Sources

As part of our secondary research, we gather key insights and information from company investor reports, annual earnings reports, press releases, government and company databases, directories, articles from recognized authors, certified journals and publications, white papers, investor presentation reports, and various other sources.

Table of Contents

1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Overview

1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Overview

1.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Reactive Dye Inks

1.2.2 Acidic Ink

1.2.3 Paint Ink

1.2.4 Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

1.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Digital Textile Printing Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Dupont

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Dupont Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Huntsman

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Huntsman Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 JK Group

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 JK Group Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Kornit

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Kornit Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 DyStar

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 DyStar Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 SPGprints

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 SPGprints Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 BASF

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 BASF Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Jay Chemical

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Jay Chemical Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Marabu

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Marabu Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Dow Corning

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Dow Corning Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 EFI

3.12 Sensient

3.13 Magna Colours

3.14 Anajet

3.15 Print-Rite

3.16 Lanyu

3.17 Hongsam

3.18 INKBANK

3.19 TrendVision

3.20 INKWIN

4 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Digital Textile Printing Ink Application/End Users

5.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Segment by Application

5.1.1 Silk/Wool Textile

5.1.2 Nylon/Chemical Fiber Textile

5.1.3 Cotton Textile

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Forecast

6.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Reactive Dye Inks Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Acidic Ink Gowth Forecast

6.4 Digital Textile Printing Ink Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Forecast in Silk/Wool Textile

6.4.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Forecast in Nylon/Chemical Fiber Textile

7 Digital Textile Printing Ink Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

