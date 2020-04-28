26KW of solar-powered Electric-Hybrid Yacht under construction

Silent 80, coming from the SILENT-80 YACHTS, is a trans-ocean electric-powered catamaran that has a 26KW solar energy system in it. There are some other options for powering; this includes a configuration with the vast solar energy system, electric motors, batteries and a generator that combusts gas to be able to charge the batteries. With that option, the yacht will provide minimal noise, especially the one related to energy yachts that are of the same size, which traditionally uses engines powered by diesel. Moving under the energy of electric motors is a bit quieter, thus the name. Electric motors that are powered on clean, re-usable energy also do not emit poisonous gas that may cause air pollution. Meanwhile, two of the silent 80 yachts are in the making. In case you have been wondering why the name silent 80, the 80 refers to the length- it is of 80feet long.

Franz Bose of silent-yachts had answers to some questions for Clean Technica. Two videos are also available, one that shows silent 80 being rendered, and the other shows footage of a completed silent 55.

The silent 80 has a solar energy system with a capacity of 26KW. One may wonder how many panels they are and of what kind. There are about 64 panels in total. Sun power X-series panels are the ones that are used.

The battery is capacitated 240kWh. The questions become, what is the battery’s chemistry and how long the yacht can cruise at only 5 knots being powered by one battery.

They use Lithium-ion batteries coming from Victron Energy. Under normal sunny circumstances, the vessel can travel day and night, maintaining a constant speed of 5knots. With enough sunlight, how long will it take the battery to get charged by the solar array?

If we decide a full charge from 0% to 100 %( practically they do not represent a scenario that is real since we do not discharge the batteries fully), it will take like two days to charge it fully.

The yacht has a capacity of 3000 liters of fuel. What is that for? Is it for gas to gear the generator that charges the battery? Also, we do not have gas-powered motors.

In the standard configuration, the yacht has a 3,000 liters capacity of fuel. An additional 2,000 liters of fuel is added as an option.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire