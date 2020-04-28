A private German Satellite company wants to launch rockets as well

A small family-owned company in German known as OHB SE has been able to build many satellites for its customers ranging from the army of German to scientific researchers since the 1980s. in two years, OHB hopes to send satellites in orbit with their rockets-putting into challenge big companies such as NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus, as well as Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Marco Fuchs, chief executive officer of OHB, states that satellites are useless without rockets.

With satellite size growing smaller, Fuchs finds a chance for OHB to be a one-stop-shop that manufactures spaceships for clients and then puts them in the space. The firm has some experience making rocket spares as the subcontractor for the Arianne carrier rocket of the European. The potential is tremendous, with many satellites queued for the launch in the next decade. Contractors of little satellites mostly find themselves at the mercy of launch service providers, which places them on the orbital standby list, bumped mainly by a vast and more lucrative cargo, and the rockets that burn from an inability to reach spaceports in areas such as Kazakhstan and French Guiana.

With last year’s sales totaling to $1.1 billion, the business came a long way from its olden days, when Fuchs’s mother, Christa (getting her busy after the kids have left home) purchased a small ship maintenance business. With her late husband, Manfred, who was a professional aerospace engineer working for the predecessor of Airbus SE, she developed the firm into a maker of satellites as soon as there was demand, picked up for the orbital data sending.

Currently, Marco, who is 57 years old, runs the company from the unassuming office located on the outskirts of Bremen, which is on a square that was named after his father.in halls sealed hermetically, many workers bring satellites for missions of collecting data to those of military surveillance.

The earth’s orbit had become populated with many manufactured objects since 1957 when the Soviets launched their first ever satellite spacecraft into space. About 450 were sent into space last year; four times, these were launched in the previous decade. United Nations Office for outer space affairs believes that number is likely to climb rapidly. SpaceX singly is thinking of launching 12,000 satellites in the coming seven years for its Starlink constellation.

OHB is looking for launching sites in Europe, and they include Azores islands of the Atlantic ocean, not forgetting possible spaceports in Sweden, Scotland and Norway.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire