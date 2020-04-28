Additional Boeing commercial crew payments criticized by NASA inspector general

A new report claims that NASA funded Boeing almost $300 million more than the initially planned in its commercial crew deal in part since the agency concerns that the firm is likely to drop out of the project.

The commercial crew program report on November 14, by the Office of Inspector General of NASA, went through several issues with commercial crew program, which it is giving warning that could hinder the ability of NASA in accessing and utilizing the international space station in the future.

As some of the issues, like the current delays with the manufacturing of the commercial crew vehicles and the likely loss of access to station when the seats of Soyuz run out, are old. The report headlined a change to Boeing’s deal that the conclusion of the OIG was unnecessary.

The report entails, Boeing was proposed in September 2016 costs for four “post-certificate missions” or the PCMs of its CST-100 Starliner vehicle that had initially been rejected by NASA, saying it was too high, based on the table in the initial deal that set costs based on the number of the ordered missions and the date ordered.

The reports say that NASA then requested Boeing to propose costs for additional flexibilities that would fill the expected crew access gap, with inclusive to shortening its lead times for spacecraft and rocket production. After the prolonged negotiations, NASA decided to give Boeing an additional of $287.2 million for the flexibilities of the mission.

The report of OIG concluded that it was not necessary for much of those payments, because other methods were there to provide schedule flexibility in mitigating gaps in crew access to station. This report specific note was that 5 days after the NASA agency agreed to additional Boeing payment, the firm handed over a proposal to NASA willing to sell five seats of Soyuz it got from a Russian firm RSC Energia for an amount of $373.5 million.

The report said that NAS’s payment of $144 million to gear the timetable for two out of the four missions of Starliner was unreasonable, and there was an overspent of $43 million after authorizing the Boeing to go ahead on one starliner mission on the previous year.

OIG criticized NASA for failing to give SpaceX, the other firm with the commercial crew contract, a chance to offer its proposal.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire