Astronauts On The ISS Plan Fantastic Thanksgiving Meal

Holidays in space are not a dull affair, as astronauts onboard the International Space Station are thinking of innovative plans for their Thanksgiving celebrations. In commemoration of this year’s holiday, the space explorers took a video of themselves on the station, talking about the holiday and its significance to them. Thanksgiving, of course, could not pass without speaking of food. Andrew Morgan, an astronaut on the station, said in a clip that they had talked much about their friends and family, but they were also going to have a great deal of really fantastic food on the ISS.

Amid the festive mood of the holiday weekend, Morgan, together with fellow astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, spoke about the range of ‘space food’ packed for the day. So, while Thanksgiving staples like turkey and sweet potatoes are their selections, the astronauts intend to become somewhat innovative, creating new combinations of the available packages. The premade meal pouches for their Thanksgiving festival will have vegetables, green beans, and potatoes, according to Morgan. Koch joked about the meal’s center of attraction-the turkey -saying that she is eager to find out who will carve the turkey in the pouch.

Sweet potatoes had always been a big hit in her home, Meir said, while the bags of food swirled about them. Then Morgan picked up another pouch that can only be recognized by their faint color, explaining that they will need to reconstitute it before consumption. They would add a little water to it, transforming it into macaroni and cheese, he told. After picking up a package of cornbread dressing, Meir had a bright idea of how the crew could make the food resemble what is served during a typical Thanksgiving on Earth. It would be amazing, she said, adding that they could stuff it into the turkey to make it resemble a real stuffed turkey.

The crew pursued this intriguing idea further, with Koch introducing the ‘best part’ according to her: the dessert. She added that the crew is developing ideas of how to make their team pumpkin pie, perhaps even including a few cookies. Also included were cranberry-apple dessert and Morgan’s favorite, canned, jellied cranberry sauce. Having gone through their plans for the day, the crew wished a happy Thanksgiving to their viewers.

The group will hopefully find great combos for their holiday food menu without experiencing menu fatigue, which is a phenomenon whereby astronauts lose the desire for food, even the ones they usually would enjoy.

