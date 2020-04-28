Big blow to Bitcoin after the former ECB Boss gives a stern warning over the future of Crypto 

Bitcoin, together with cryptocurrencies, have found themselves in the verge of strong criticism coming from the world’s central bankers in this year-perhaps rose plan by Facebook because of its Bitcoin rival.

The price of Bitcoin prevailed in the first few months of this year only to make a stop in the middle of concerns from makers of laws and regulations could hold a subject to crackdown the nascent of Bitcoin and crypto firm.

New Ex-European Central Bank (ECB) CEO Jean-Claude Trichet slammed the Bitcoin and Libra project of Facebook, giving a warning about Bitcoin stating that “Bitcoin is not real” and cannot be the future of finance.

In his statement, Trichet said that he was firmly against Bitcoin. In his opinion, they were a little complacent. He spoke that when he attended Caixin’s yearly conference last weekend in a panel discussion that took place at Beijing’s media house. A south-China morning post-based newspaper first published his remarks.

Genuinely, Bitcoin is not real, basing on the features that must be posted by a currency.

Trichet also dismissed Bitcoin and crypto currency’s speculations, that he termed “not healthy.” Trichet added that even though the cryptocurrency was supposed to be on underlying assets, he was keenly observing too much speculation and that the prediction was not to be trusted (not healthy).

Bitcoin, together with cryptocurrency chances of adoption, have hit the fan and failed to live up to the expectations because Bitcoin came into the limelight in 2017.

Bitcoin excelled in 2017, coming from under $1,000 per one Bitcoin to $20,000, causing a digital gold rush and many early adopters given the term overnight millionaires.

Trichet’s comments come during the excitement in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency firm that China should relax its strict crypto laws after the ban of Bitcoin exchanging in 2017.

In the previous month, several Bitcoin and cryptocurrency stock market analyzers reacted to comments that china’s President Xi Jinping made, that the nation is supposed to take the opportunity of bitcoin’s Blockchain technology being the reason behind its sudden rallying.

He added in a statement that the country was already in a domain that got more less physical currency. He insisted that he has no doubts whether they are in an area that the crypto would take its place. The future of bitcoin seems not very clear.

