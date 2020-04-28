Biotek Acquired by Acceres

Acceres has revealed that it will takeover BIOTEK Agriculture that is one of the prominent market evaluation firms (GEP & GLP Field Testing) created in France 30 years ago. It is also the major European agricultural contract researcher organization.

Acceres ‘ continued growth has come just less than three years after its establishment by the French investment group Ekkio Capital, improving its place in the research industry.

Acceres is built on three foundations: enough services field research and laboratory analyses. The Group is funded through a collaboration between both the leading European legislative consultancy, GAB Consulting, which offers integrated bio-pesticidal, biocidal and agrochemical registry services, and Promovert, institutionally South Europe Field Testing Agency.

The new strategic project improved the resources and expertise of Acceres for field-testing, extended its presence across Europe, and elsewhere, following the purchase of Phyteurop’s field-test operations last year.

The current COO Field Research is Philippe Dalla Nora, who entered Acceres earlier this year. After his 23-year work history with Syngenta and a long record of accomplishment in the CRO industry, he previously also worked with SGS for 8 years.

Biotek is an agricultural-based corporation that specializes in researching how to enrich the soil. The company looks into how to maximize soil productivity in agricultural areas. Given the rise in population, the settlement area might not be sufficient to cater for the rising numbers every day. With it has come to an increased demand for agricultural output, which might not be sufficient. In this mind, Biotek is mandated to look into ways of boosting agricultural produce while preventing desertification.

This, through seed cultivation and plant protection. Biotek researches into better breed types on plats that ascertain the sustainability of the grown plants. The firm also specializes in quality assurance that is managed by its own quality assurance branch. The firm also provides a worldwide connection of stand-alone experimental sites working eight various types of agriculture.

While the market is changing fast toward more reorganization, Acceres is aiming to a full set of services to meet new customer requests. ACCERES develops new sourcing initiatives, in addition to organic growth, to give the maximum integration of high-quality services to its foreign customers, bringing together the administrative experts in their field.

The synergy between both the two firms will improve our service provision and consistency, in conjunction with GAB Scientific expertise, for the betterment of our clients. ‘ Yvonnick Jambon, CEO of Acceres, helps explain.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire