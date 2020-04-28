Breaking laws and social constructs, Cryptocurrency is most useful

What is stopping the cryptocurrency from going mainstream? It does not scale, maybe it is slow, it is expensive, it might be volatile or it may be hard to use, or maybe it never meant to go mainstream.

This is to means that cryptocurrency is not important, meaningful or of any use. Rather it is my opinion that cryptocurrency has been on the receiving end of judgment from us. According to a false metric, it is evident that we have been judging crypto currency’s success. It is not good to judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree because it would live its whole life thinking it is foolish.

According to design, it is evident that cryptocurrency doesn’t solve mainstream problems.

Speed, scale and costs are good examples of mainstream problems that are within the finance, from Wall Street to Main Street. Credit card networks degrade; stock trades spend days to clear, wire transferring is very costly. In some cases, cryptocurrencies might offer marginal progress on any of the issues but mostly blockchain-based systems are likely to fail when being compared to a more centralized and conventional solution.

This does not stand for a design flaw. For a fact, this tradeoff is intentional. Systems that have been decentralized forsake scale, speed, favor or cost of a person’s key feature. Crypto currency is a problem solver and solves problems by the censored that, it does this by definition and is not the mainstream.

Cryptocurrency, in particular, enables persons and organizations to make transactions that are censored. Selling drugs online is a good example of censored transactions. Purchasing dollars in Argentina is also another example. Buying a sex worker, sending money to a friend in Kenya or making an online purchase is a good example. The main utility of a cryptocurrency is in engaging in an activity that involves money and that is not legal or suppressed.

Satoshi Nakamoto who is the creator of Bitcoin described cryptocurrency as equipment of freedom; he confirmed that this is the said intention of cryptocurrency. He made a comparison to other peer-to-peer networks with the likes of Tor that is resilient to censorship. After looking at the evidence of anecdotal, it is evident that this is indeed the way Bitcoin used from Palestine to China. Moreover, the little quantitative data we possess also suggests that crypto currency’s use is higher is financial restrictions countries.

