Canadian Space Agency to team up with Citizen Scientists to test Commercial Spacesuit

Special thanks to Canadian cooperation, a citizen scientist’s team has finished a basic set of tests with the commercial spacesuit.

Project PoSSUM, a non- profit-making astronautic research and education program- sixteen citizen scientists finished a series of tests in the better part of this fall with the (EVA) Extravehicular Activity spacesuit, imitation from Final Frontier Design, the small business located in Brooklyn in New York that majorly designs spacesuits. The team finished the tests at Canadian Space Agency headquarters located in Longueil, Quebec.

The team finished these gravity-offset tests in an environment of different gravity: Mars, the moon, as well as microgravity (to be able to replicate the international space station’s gravity). To make these different simulated gravities, the team made use of the Longueil 2-axis gravity-offset system developed with the Kansas State University.

The group tested the suit in the three gravities in several movements and walking tests. They also tested the garment and the material it is made with equipment made by team members, including a shovel, hammer, soil sampler and a rock of hardness tester.

Members of the team wearing the suit had a biomonitoring ‘smart garment’ from the CSA to fit in their spacesuits. The work of the garment was to measure biometric data; this included heart rates and blood-oxygen saturation as they finished their tasks.

Keith Crooker who is a spaceship life support systems scientist and also part of the testing group wrote to the Space.com via an email that after donating the EVA suit, each subject of the test had to go on and acclimate themselves to a new environment of gravity, this often meant studying how to walk again. For instance, taking a simple step ahead with your legs using, constant amount of force which you would use while normally walking on earth would send you sailing some feet into the air under a set of the gravity near-zero G offset rig.

The group not only tested the spacesuit and equipment in varying gravity environments but also worked on the mock indoor moon rover yard as well as the mock space station panel that is in the facility of the CSA.

Shawna Pandya, a physician that has been serving as scientist-astronaut candidate with PoSSUM project since 2015 and has developed the rock hardness teste, told the space.com that some of the equipment included hooking industrial connectors.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire