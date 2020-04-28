Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

U.S. Customer Communication Management Market: Overview

The Customer Communication Management market report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. customer communication management market for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the customer communication management market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across the U.S. The report provides analysis of the U.S. customer communication management market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across the U.S. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and the various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the customer communication management market.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. In addition, the report also provides revenue model analysis of the customer communication management market across the U.S.

U.S. Customer Communication Management Market: Research Methodology

Customer communications management system automates and simplifies document-related business procedures to increase business performance and efficiency. The U.S. customer communication management market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as growing emphasis on multifarious and divergent communication channels and growing adoption of CCM solutions by enterprises to enhance their customer base across the country.

The customer communication management market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. The research study on the U.S. customer communication management market provides a detailed analysis of various solution types of customer communication management systems available in the market.



U.S. Customer Communication Management Market: Key Segments

Based on the solution type, the market is further divided into the software suite, managed CCM services, and others services including consulting, integration, and maintenance. Based on the enterprise size, the U.S. customer communication management market is categorized into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on premise. Furthermore, the end-use industry based segmentation includes healthcare, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, e-commerce & retail, hospitality & travel, government & utilities, and others such as education, and entertainment & media. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of all segments under the market attractiveness analysis section.

U.S. Customer Communication Management Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the U.S. customer communication management market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

The report also provides market share analysis of the U.S. customer communication management market. Adobe systems, Inc., Cincom Systems, Inc., Doxee S.p.A., Emc Corporation (Dell), HP enterprise, Newgen Software, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc., and Xerox Corporation, are the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The U.S. Customer Communication Management Market has been segmented as follows:

Market Segmentation:

The U.S. Customer Communication Management Market, by Solution

Software Suite

Managed CCM Services

Other Services (Consulting, Integration, and Maintenance)

The U.S. Customer Communication Management Market, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The U.S. Customer Communication Management Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

The U.S. Customer Communication Management Market, by End-use Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecom

E-commerce and Retail

Hospitality and Travel

Government and Utilities

Others (Education, Entertainment and Media)

