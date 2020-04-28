Dawn of the Electron Rocket 

Recently emerged space flight company Rocket Lab announced the possible launch of their Electron Rocket. The new innovation in space exploration is expected to be used to launch small satellites into the Earth’s orbit. Being massive, the Electron Rocket’s dual staged design that stands 15metres off the launchpad and is said to be able to carry 227 kilogram loads per mission

The company charges a hefty $5 million pee transit in their Electron. This, however, is able to be do dived between the bulk load that it can carry in its hold. The Electron is rather minute compared to other big wig rockets like the SpaceX Falcon which is 70m tall, with missions that cost $62million

The electron is situated in Mahia, Peninsula at Rocket Lab’s launch pad in New Zealand. The launchpad is named the Launch Complex 1. However, of late, Rocket Lab has been working on a new launchpad, to be named the LC-2 as short for Launch Complex 2 at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The Virginia based launchpad is expected to be operational earliest 2020. With its completion, Rocket Lab hopes to build a pad capable of handling 12 rocket launchers per year. The move was strategic to meet their needs in setting up a rocket empire

The Electron utilizes nine inter-linked Rutherford engines for their first strange booster. The Rutherford engines are a liquid propel lane booster engine specially designed by Rocket Lab for the Electron Rocket. The second stage rocket booster is powered by one vacuum-optimized Rutherford engine. The engines are brought in from Rocket Labs Huntington beach headquarters in California. The remaining electrons body parts are assembled at the factory company in Auckland New Zealand

With the coming of reusable boosters, Rocket Labs plans to find a new approach by snatching the falling boosters mid-air by a helicopter once used. This is uniquely different from SpaceX and Blue Origins automated landing boosters

Rocket Lab has initiated 8 successful launches of the Electron, giving each unconventional name phrases like “it’s a test” for their 2017 pilot launch and “Still Testing” for their first successful launch. Consecutive launches have been named. “It’s Business Time “, This One’s for Pickering, in commemorating William Pickering, That’s a Funny-Looking Cactus. Make it Rain and this year’s Look Ma, No Hands launched August 2019.

The Electron has been used for the transit of satellites from NASA, the U.S.A Airforce and DARPA (Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency).

