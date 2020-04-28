Dependence on Fossil Fuels Still an Issue

This Sunday, the first leaders of Ontario and Saskatchewan have confirmed the partnership of the province using tiny modular nuclear reactors. The announcement was made at a hotel near the Toronto Pearson International Airports reported a speaker for Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe. He said. No additional details were released.

Approximately 8.6 percent of the electricity generated in Canada is produced from coal. The figure was much higher in New Brunswick—15.8 percent — and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expressed concern over how the federal carbon tax would hit energy producers in his province. There are, however, no coal-fired power stations in Ontario. In Saskatchewan, 46.6% of the province’s electricity is generated by burning coal.

Moe used compact nuclear reactors in the past to boost the energy mix of the province. Moe suggested in October that using liquefied natural gas, renewables, and nuclear energy could help his region meet its carbon-cutting targets. In Canada, traditional nuclear plants usually produce approximately 800 megawatts or 600,000 households at a time (as a 1 megawatt of energy will support around 750 homes. In its view, a nuclear reactor is “small” in size if it generates less than 300 megawatts by (IAEA) International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN organization for nuclear cooperation.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has given some proposals to build small reactors, varying from just three megawatts to around 300 megawatts, for approval as part of the pre-license process. Those reactors are known to be “modular” because they are meant to operate independently or even as modules in a broader system (as with conventional smaller reactors at most nuclear power plants in Canada). When adding additional components, a power plant could be improved gradually.

The components were usually constructed to be compact enough for easy transport in a factory— for example, through a regular container. In reality, SMRs in Canada are not close to joining service. Resources Canada released the “SMR blueprint,” which includes a set of guidelines for regulatory preparation and waste management, last year. Throughout Canada, nearly a dozen firms are in the process of pre-licensing the models of their products with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Council.

There are three big fields in Canada in which SMRs could be used, historically generating electricity in the grid, especially in provinces pursuing zero carbon emission replacements.

Rural areas now rely on the output of fossil fuel. These are sites that utilize coal, oil, and gas to produce energy,

