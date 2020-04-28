Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market – Global Industry Size, Trends, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast During 2019-2026



In 2018, the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Energy Resource Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Grid Solutions

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Spirae, Inc.

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Enbala Power Networks, Inc.

Doosan Gridtech, Inc.

Sunverge

Blue Pillar, Inc.

Enernoc, Inc.

Autogrid Systems, Inc



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solar PV

Wind

Energy Storage

Combined Heat & Power

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Municipalities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

