Easy Task of Building solar panels in the space

In the future, this imaginary dream will come true. NASA is doing this by preparing a giant mission to leap astronauts into Mars. The idea behind this mission is to put into practice what astronauts have been collecting and learning from the Moon. This ambitious mission helps to create a memorable presence on another world. To make this mission successful, scientists are building a new technology whereby they are making solar panels to power the habitats of Lunar.

Engineers Lindsey McMillon Brown and Timothy Peshek are steering the project where there is an undergoing test of perovskite solar cells. These particular will act as alternative cells in place of Silicon cells that are currently used in space. As compared to Silicon cells, the perovskite cells are full of advantages since they are good conductors of electricity and it can be taken into space as a liquid and as printed panels into Moon or Mars.

McMillon Brown states that the cells are on the on-going process of building. The cells have excellent versatility that has never been experienced before. She also adds that the efficiency and performance of the cells are developing rapidly. The field is experiencing a significant move in terms of development.

Astronauts can have enough or even excess material to help generate a megawatt of solar power in one liter of solution. This generated power is much excess compared to that needed to run an International Space Station. There is potential noted in this particular project since the scientists are using the perovskite material in the process — also, the new method known electroplating where solar cells get assembled.

The working of electroplates works like an inkjet in that it easies the process of assembly and makes it more efficient. The solution of perovskite is required in small amounts with the use of a small nozzle for deposition. This can be 250 times thinner than a human hair. The solution is poured onto a substrate of the panel.

When the solar cells are printed in the space, space is efficient; hence, there are no worries about the destruction of cells or their structures by the launch.

As much as the perovskite cells have advantages, the disadvantage of the cells is that they are made up of salt making them unable to handle moisture. This shows that the cells cannot be tested on earth, and that is why the scientists are testing it in other habitats such as Mars and Moon.

