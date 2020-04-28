Electric cars are not great for towing

Tesla Model X, which is a long-range vehicle, can pull up to 5000 pounds. The experts are claiming a capacity of 7500 pounds for its new Cyber truck. They may seem impressive, but electric vehicles are not great for towing.

Engineer Jason Fenske describes in a video saying that the density in the electric vehicles requires much energy to perform better. According to the present battery sate, it can store much charge, which can be less than the passengers present in the vehicle. Model X 100kWh battery stores a lot of energy. Model X Long Range can go for a distance of 328 miles between the charges.

Engineer Fenske explains in a video-detailed occurrence of Model X. The first video shows a family taking their newly bought Model X on a trip to camp as they drive at a distance of 100 miles at 75mph. Fenske calculates a 1004.4 kWh is required to increase the coefficient of dragging from the trailer, the resistance gained from rolling ad also gravity. The weight of 5500 pounds of the model and 500 payloads add up to the results in his calculations. In short, one requires recharging the vehicle.

Fenske goes ahead to calculate that if the car repeats the same trip, but this time without the trailer, it would take roughly half of the energy, towing the trailer by using trailer, the energy of 84kWh. As a result, the container might kill the electric vehicle’s range of driving.

Fenske compares the same 75-mph occurrence with Ford F-150. The truck has choices of 23 or 36 gallons of fuel tanks. In calculations, provided that one gallon of gas will to 33kWh of energy, that shows that the Ford Model has approximately 775 to 1200 kWh capacity of energy. It means the trip will need to work within a confined percentage of 21 I order to be efficient. The truck, which holds 36 gallons, requires energy at around 14 percent.

Fenske does some calculations on Tesla Cyber truck, where he majors on preliminary specs. He calculates the way the Model X trip can avoid some difficulties while going downhill.

If one decides to tow with an electric vehicle, they will not be able to perform the tow until their capacity of energy is increased in a significant way. The towing distances will be workable in case the Model X gives out a 200 or 300 kWh pack of battery to tow for long journeys.

