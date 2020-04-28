FOMS reports quality ZBLAN production on the ISS 

On November 7, Fiber Optic Manufacturing in the Space presented results after a successful campaign. The campaign was about the production of optical fiber on International Station. By the time the sixth workshop took place, the company had done successful completions on calibrations of hardware. The first optical manufacturing fiber on an orbit was among the demonstrations. It fiber that the microgravity fiber performed better as compared to ground fiber. This is a rare achievement since it gives the government an opportunity that commercially utilizes their platforms in manufacturing space.

Since optical fiber production, ‘killer app,’ entrepreneurs and investors have decided to divert here even if it is more of a challenge. With the support of ISS National Laboratory (previously known as the Center of Advancement of the Science in Space), Made In the Space of Mountain View are putting on more efforts in producing an optical fiber known as ZBLAN, a fiber with quality on International Space Station.

FOMS made a platform that looks like a suitcase known as Space Facility for the Orbital Remote Manufacturing (Space FORM). The purpose of Space FORM is to produce an optical fiber in orbit. In April, Space FORM sent two Space FORMS to an ISS on the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo resupply. Astronauts fit the platforms successfully. FOMS then monitored the experiments from fiber Marshall Space Flight Center situated in Huntsville, Alabama.

In June, Space X Dragon came back with the experiment. On August 26, NASA accepted the delivery of first optical fiber.

Michael Roberts, the interim chief scientist for ISS national laboratory, wrote on his email that, Dmitry Starodubov and FOMS incorporation have made and validated for use in the microgravity, Space Facility for the orbital remote manufacturing or space FORM in producing a high-chief scientist for the National Laboratory of the ISS. The space FORM initiative supports the making of fiber unique product of microgravity that equals in significant progress in glass composition properties of the optical fibers. NASA scientists initially reported this discovery. With fewer imperfections, optical fibers based on fluoride made in microgravity would tackle up to a maximum of 100 times more perfectly for data transmitting on the ground compared to silica-based optical fibers.

The leader of Integrative Studies for the Emerging Commercial Space Office by the name Lynn Harper added that silica-based optical fibers are the heart of their multi-trillion-dollar world telecommunications system currently.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire